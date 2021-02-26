ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) VP Pai Liu Sells 17,626 Shares

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) VP Pai Liu sold 17,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $346,350.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,350.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:WISH traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.61. 12,356,178 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,572,585. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.12 and its 200-day moving average is $10.58. ContextLogic Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.41 and a 1-year high of $32.85.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen began coverage on ContextLogic in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on ContextLogic in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. UBS Group began coverage on ContextLogic in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on ContextLogic in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on ContextLogic in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WISH. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the fourth quarter worth $257,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in ContextLogic in the fourth quarter valued at $456,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in ContextLogic in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in ContextLogic in the fourth quarter valued at $52,333,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in ContextLogic in the fourth quarter valued at $107,000.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects merchants and consumers. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

