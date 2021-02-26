Contura Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Shares of Contura Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) shot up 3.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.65 and last traded at $13.34. 4,021 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 117,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.93.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Contura Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Get Contura Energy alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.10 and its 200 day moving average is $10.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Contura Energy by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,021,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,615,000 after acquiring an additional 300,673 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Contura Energy by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 685,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,798,000 after acquiring an additional 120,213 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Contura Energy by 36.1% during the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 434,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 115,382 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Contura Energy by 26.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 84,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 17,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Contura Energy by 535.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 69,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Contura Energy Company Profile (NYSE:CTRA)

Contura Energy, Inc extracts, processes, and markets metallurgical and thermal coal to electric utilities, steel and coke producers, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: CAPP – Met, CAPP – Thermal, and NAPP. It operates 21 underground, eight coal mines, and 10 coal preparation plants in Northern Appalachia and Central Appalachia regions.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Contura Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Contura Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.