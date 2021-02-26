Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) will announce earnings of $0.78 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Copart’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the highest is $0.83. Copart posted earnings of $0.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 34.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Copart will report full-year earnings of $3.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $3.25. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $3.64. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Copart.

Get Copart alerts:

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Copart had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 30.39%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Copart in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist boosted their target price on Copart from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT traded up $2.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $109.16. 1,635,277 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,238,320. Copart has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $130.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $25.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.94.

In other Copart news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.76, for a total value of $4,191,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Copart by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,382,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,593,618,000 after buying an additional 494,131 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,471,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $696,231,000 after purchasing an additional 471,725 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,272,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $449,307,000 after purchasing an additional 20,782 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 450.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,072,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $518,256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,999,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $381,740,000 after purchasing an additional 139,906 shares in the last quarter. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Further Reading: How big is the FinTech market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Copart (CPRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.