Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,534 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Copart were worth $5,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CPRT. Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Copart by 2.8% in the third quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 3,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Copart in the third quarter worth about $852,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Copart by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 10,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Copart by 4.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Copart by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. 79.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Copart alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Northcoast Research raised shares of Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Copart from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.20.

In other Copart news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.76, for a total transaction of $4,191,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 12.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $106.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $25.25 billion, a PE ratio of 37.52, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $130.96.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Copart had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 30.39%. Research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Story: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.