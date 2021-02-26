Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) (TSE:CMMC) Senior Officer Sells C$69,200.00 in Stock

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) (TSE:CMMC) Senior Officer Peter Michael Holbek sold 20,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.46, for a total transaction of C$69,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 284,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$984,709.08.

Peter Michael Holbek also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 19th, Peter Michael Holbek sold 12,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.92, for a total transaction of C$35,040.00.

On Friday, January 8th, Peter Michael Holbek sold 25,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.31, for a total transaction of C$57,750.00.

CMMC traded down C$0.09 on Friday, reaching C$3.15. 2,639,136 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,442,280. Copper Mountain Mining Co. has a one year low of C$0.28 and a one year high of C$3.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.60. The company has a market cap of C$654.11 million and a P/E ratio of 17.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.53.

A number of research firms recently commented on CMMC. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) from C$1.50 to C$2.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) from C$2.70 to C$3.25 in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) to C$3.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) from C$2.40 to C$2.75 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2.79.

About Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO)

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 135 crown granted mineral claims, 176 located mineral claims, 15 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702.1 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

