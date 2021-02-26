CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Stock Price Down 12.8%

Shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) fell 12.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.08 and last traded at $7.18. 5,750,138 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 84% from the average session volume of 3,128,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.23.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $859.00 million, a PE ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.23.
CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.46). CoreCivic had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $473.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.
CoreCivic Company Profile (NYSE:CXW)
The Company is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible, cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.
Read More: Recession
Receive News & Ratings for CoreCivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.