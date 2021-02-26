CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Stock Price Down 12.8%

Shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) fell 12.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.08 and last traded at $7.18. 5,750,138 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 84% from the average session volume of 3,128,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.23.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $859.00 million, a PE ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.23.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.46). CoreCivic had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $473.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of CoreCivic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoreCivic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of CoreCivic by 76.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoreCivic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in CoreCivic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CoreCivic Company Profile (NYSE:CXW)

The Company is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible, cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

