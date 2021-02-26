CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $418.16 Million

Analysts forecast that CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) will report $418.16 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for CoreLogic’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $454.92 million and the lowest is $399.60 million. CoreLogic reported sales of $426.03 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CoreLogic will report full-year sales of $1.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.81 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.66 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CoreLogic.

Get CoreLogic alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CoreLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Wolfe Research cut CoreLogic from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Truist downgraded CoreLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.45.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLGX. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in CoreLogic by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 171,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,375,000 after acquiring an additional 62,013 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in CoreLogic by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in CoreLogic by 337.3% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 4,152 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in CoreLogic in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,120,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in CoreLogic by 341.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 103,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,978,000 after acquiring an additional 79,758 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CLGX opened at $83.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. CoreLogic has a 12-month low of $24.69 and a 12-month high of $90.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.44 and its 200 day moving average is $74.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. CoreLogic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

About CoreLogic

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

See Also: What does an outperform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CoreLogic (CLGX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CoreLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.