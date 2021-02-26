Cormark Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) (TSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) – Research analysts at Cormark lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 24th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $9.99 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $8.53. Cormark has a “NA” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO)’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.58 EPS.

Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The bank reported C$2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.94 by C$0.47. The business had revenue of C$5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.82 billion.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BMO. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$90.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Fundamental Research raised shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$94.07 to C$108.66 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. CSFB raised shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$97.00 to C$108.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$120.00 target price (up previously from C$110.00) on shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$106.50 to C$112.50 in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$107.68.

Shares of BMO traded down C$0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$105.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,926,631. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$98.86 and its 200-day moving average is C$89.27. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of C$55.76 and a 52-week high of C$108.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$68.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO)’s payout ratio is currently 51.59%.

In other news, Senior Officer Patrick Cronin sold 18,812 shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$97.29, for a total value of C$1,830,268.39.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

