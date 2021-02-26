Cormark Weighs in on The Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) – Cormark boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 24th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.37 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.08. Cormark also issued estimates for The Bank of Nova Scotia’s FY2021 earnings at $5.74 EPS.

Get The Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.69. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 10.47%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.83 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on BNS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

NYSE:BNS opened at $59.94 on Friday. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of $31.94 and a one year high of $61.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.97.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 100,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 45.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.7133 per share. This is a boost from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.93%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.