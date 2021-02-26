CornerCap Fundametrics Large-Cap ETF FUNL (BATS:FUNL) Trading Down 2%

CornerCap Fundametrics Large-Cap ETF FUNL (BATS:FUNL) shares fell 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $30.17 and last traded at $30.17. 55,002 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $30.77.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.54.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for CornerCap Fundametrics Large-Cap ETF FUNL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CornerCap Fundametrics Large-Cap ETF FUNL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.