Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc. (CGP.V) (CVE:CGP) Trading Down 2.3%

Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc. (CGP.V) (CVE:CGP)’s share price fell 2.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$3.85 and last traded at C$3.90. 10,919 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 32,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.99.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.50 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$133.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.57.

About Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc. (CGP.V) (CVE:CGP)

Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador and Chile. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Cascabel project located in northern Ecuador.

