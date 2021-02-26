Corteva (CTVA) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Corteva (NYSE: CTVA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/15/2021 – Corteva was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Corteva, Inc. provides agriculture products. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry which protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases as well as to enhance crop health. Corteva, Inc. is based in Wilmington, Delaware. “

2/5/2021 – Corteva had its price target raised by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $24.00 to $32.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Corteva had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $50.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Corteva had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $49.00 to $51.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Corteva was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $51.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $32.00.

2/5/2021 – Corteva had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $45.00 to $52.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Corteva had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $39.00 to $42.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Corteva had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $37.00 to $46.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – Corteva had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $44.00 to $48.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/21/2021 – Corteva was downgraded by analysts at Redburn Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

1/15/2021 – Corteva had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $40.00 to $49.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/8/2021 – Corteva had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $40.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of CTVA stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.61. 69,165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,581,976. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.38 and a 1 year high of $47.15. The stock has a market cap of $33.94 billion, a PE ratio of 55.62, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.88.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

In related news, insider Brian Titus sold 8,545 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $328,982.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,386.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 71,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 20,130 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Corteva by 4,444.4% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Corteva by 218.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,307,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,656,000 after acquiring an additional 896,582 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Corteva by 5.2% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 159,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after acquiring an additional 7,923 shares during the period. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 77.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

