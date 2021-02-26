Costar Technologies (OTCMKTS:CSTI) Shares Down 2.6%

Costar Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CSTI) shares traded down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.70 and last traded at $5.70. 1,048 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 1,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.85.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.68 and a 200 day moving average of $5.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 0.56.

Costar Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CSTI)

Costar Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes various products for the video surveillance and machine vision markets in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Costar Video Systems, CohuHD Costar, and Other. Its products include video management software, surveillance cameras, network video and digital video recorders, lenses, and high speed domes, as well as industrial vision products; and monitors, cables, lighting, and other video accessories.

Read More: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Costar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.