CoTrader (COT) Price Down 15.7% This Week

CoTrader (CURRENCY:COT) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. CoTrader has a total market cap of $3.42 million and approximately $71,928.00 worth of CoTrader was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CoTrader has traded down 15.7% against the U.S. dollar. One CoTrader coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.79 or 0.00055775 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $348.05 or 0.00724622 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00031258 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00035096 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00006500 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.03 or 0.00060430 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003806 BTC.

About CoTrader

CoTrader is a coin. CoTrader’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,886,520,618 coins. CoTrader’s official website is cotrader.com . CoTrader’s official Twitter account is @cotrader_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CoTrader is /r/cotrader and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CoTrader is medium.com/@cotrader.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CoTrader is a Blockchain-based investment funds marketplace. It intends to provide novice users with the tools to automatically execute the same trading actions as some of the most successful crypto traders. There are two main entities in the CoTrader platform, the co-trader that acts as an investor, and the trader that would be the fund manager. By leveraging the smart contracts, the platform allows the co-trader to invest without sending his crypto assets to the trader. The COT token is an ERC20-based cryptocurrency. Developed by CoTrader, the COT token can be used by traders and co-traders to pay or receive fees. “

