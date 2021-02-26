Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Receives “Hold” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

COVTY has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Covestro in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Covestro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Covestro in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Covestro in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Covestro in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Covestro currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Get Covestro alerts:

Shares of COVTY remained flat at $$37.20 during trading hours on Friday. 10,901 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,913. Covestro has a 52 week low of $13.18 and a 52 week high of $38.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.58. The company has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.53.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as an insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

Featured Article: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.