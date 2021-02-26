Cowen Boosts Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Price Target to $90.00

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Cowen from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.71% from the stock’s previous close.

CZR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital started coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Truist lifted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $85.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Caesars Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.56.

CZR opened at $85.14 on Friday. Caesars Entertainment has a 52-week low of $6.02 and a 52-week high of $90.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.01 and a 200-day moving average of $63.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a PE ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 3.15.

In related news, COO Anthony L. Carano sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $1,768,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 93,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,581,165. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total transaction of $3,567,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,441,030.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 175,504 shares of company stock worth $12,691,049. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 2,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

