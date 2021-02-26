CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.96

CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.96 and traded as high as $4.86. CPI Aerostructures shares last traded at $4.70, with a volume of 76,423 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of CPI Aerostructures in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

Get CPI Aerostructures alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $56.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.82 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.96.

CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 31st. The aerospace company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.58 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in CPI Aerostructures in the fourth quarter valued at $1,101,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 15.1% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 842,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after buying an additional 110,300 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 226.1% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 40,032 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 27,755 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 46.2% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.91% of the company’s stock.

About CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU)

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aero systems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for CPI Aerostructures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPI Aerostructures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.