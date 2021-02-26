Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Shares Purchased by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,892 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.14% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $4,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the third quarter valued at $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $154.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.81 and a beta of 1.39. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.61 and a fifty-two week high of $163.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $143.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.71.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $677.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.88 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on CBRL shares. Sidoti started coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist lowered Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. CL King raised their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective (down from $136.00) on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.33.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

