Cream Finance Market Capitalization Hits $77.80 Million (CREAM)

Cream Finance (CURRENCY:CREAM) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 26th. Cream Finance has a market cap of $77.80 million and approximately $4.15 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cream Finance has traded 28.3% lower against the US dollar. One Cream Finance token can now be bought for $126.22 or 0.00268553 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cream Finance alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $229.33 or 0.00487938 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.88 or 0.00072086 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.92 or 0.00082801 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.58 or 0.00056554 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.25 or 0.00077128 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $228.69 or 0.00486578 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000457 BTC.

About Cream Finance

Cream Finance’s total supply is 9,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 616,378 tokens. Cream Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance . Cream Finance’s official website is app.cream.finance

Buying and Selling Cream Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cream Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cream Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cream Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.