Credit Suisse AG Acquires 16,997 Shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) by 29.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,997 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.11% of ABM Industries worth $2,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,294,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $389,535,000 after purchasing an additional 415,539 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ABM Industries by 89.5% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 812,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,746,000 after acquiring an additional 383,844 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,874,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,929,000 after buying an additional 275,945 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 122.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 266,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,084,000 after buying an additional 146,879 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 65.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 305,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,217,000 after buying an additional 121,523 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

Separately, CL King lifted their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

ABM traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $43.67. The stock had a trading volume of 5,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,854. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 12-month low of $19.79 and a 12-month high of $45.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.48. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,176.91 and a beta of 1.25.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 15th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). ABM Industries had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were given a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.28%.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM).

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.