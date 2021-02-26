Credit Suisse AG Boosts Stock Position in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,444 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.10% of Brady worth $2,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BRC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Brady by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,369,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $389,255,000 after purchasing an additional 303,956 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brady in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,771,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Brady by 88.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 419,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,804,000 after acquiring an additional 196,855 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in Brady by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 575,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,376,000 after acquiring an additional 154,581 shares during the period. Finally, Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Brady during the third quarter worth $4,010,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

BRC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Sidoti assumed coverage on Brady in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.20.

Shares of NYSE BRC traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.01. The company had a trading volume of 5,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,280. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.79. Brady Co. has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $54.70.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). Brady had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 13.80%. As a group, analysts expect that Brady Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Brady’s payout ratio is currently 41.71%.

In other news, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 20,000 shares of Brady stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $1,014,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,159,687.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 14,660 shares of Brady stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $777,126.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437,101.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,243 shares of company stock valued at $1,866,128. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection and work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

