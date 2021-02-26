Credit Suisse AG Buys 16,685 Shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,685 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.09% of Trinity Industries worth $2,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Trinity Industries by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 214,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,663,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Trinity Industries by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Trinity Industries by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Trinity Industries by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen raised their target price on Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of Trinity Industries stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.39. 50,663 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 858,864. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -630.20 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.53 and a 52-week high of $33.49.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $415.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.14 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 3.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. This is a positive change from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

