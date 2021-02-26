Credit Suisse AG Buys 33,575 Shares of Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX)

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) by 26.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,575 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.67% of Dynex Capital worth $2,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DX. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dynex Capital in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Dynex Capital by 450.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,267 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Dynex Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Dynex Capital by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares during the last quarter. 50.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dynex Capital alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DX shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Dynex Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 18th. Jonestrading raised their price target on Dynex Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. BTIG Research began coverage on Dynex Capital in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dynex Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dynex Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

In related news, CEO Byron L. Boston acquired 5,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.85 per share, with a total value of $99,995.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,060,860.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Stephen J. Benedetti acquired 2,801 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.85 per share, with a total value of $49,997.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 158,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,825,173.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 9,523 shares of company stock worth $169,986. 3.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DX traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.91. The company had a trading volume of 10,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,931. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.04 and a twelve month high of $19.24. The company has a market capitalization of $448.13 million, a PE ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.03.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.07). Dynex Capital had a net margin of 155.15% and a return on equity of 15.69%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.25%. Dynex Capital’s payout ratio is 74.64%.

Dynex Capital Company Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

Featured Article: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Dynex Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynex Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.