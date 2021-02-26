Credit Suisse AG Buys 5,089 Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 31.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,089 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.12% of Group 1 Automotive worth $2,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 21,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 183.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000.

GPI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Group 1 Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.11.

NYSE:GPI traded up $3.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $154.45. The stock had a trading volume of 3,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,773. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $26.25 and a one year high of $162.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $149.33 and its 200-day moving average is $119.65.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.82 by ($0.16). Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.13%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 18.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.98%.

In related news, Director Lincoln Pereira sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.88, for a total transaction of $1,268,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,745 shares in the company, valued at $4,408,445.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Peter C. Delongchamps sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total transaction of $379,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,702,511. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,636,620 in the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

