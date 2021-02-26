Credit Suisse AG Buys 56,275 Shares of Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA)

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) by 38.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,431 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,275 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.15% of Covanta worth $2,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVA. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Covanta by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,464,057 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,223,000 after purchasing an additional 614,661 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Covanta by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,332,583 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $109,407,000 after purchasing an additional 492,283 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Covanta by 157.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 768,291 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,954,000 after purchasing an additional 470,110 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Covanta by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,297,482 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $82,686,000 after purchasing an additional 342,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Covanta in the 4th quarter worth about $3,591,000. 72.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CVA. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Covanta from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Covanta in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their price target on Covanta from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Covanta in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.21.

Covanta stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.26. The company had a trading volume of 65,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,642. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.31. Covanta Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $6.57 and a 12 month high of $15.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -67.52 and a beta of 1.48.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The energy company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. Covanta had a negative return on equity of 9.01% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Covanta Holding Co. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

