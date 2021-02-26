Credit Suisse AG Cuts Stock Position in PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR)

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in shares of PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,477 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in PetroChina were worth $2,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PetroChina during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its stake in shares of PetroChina by 216.1% during the fourth quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of PetroChina during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of PetroChina during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of PetroChina by 51.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PTR shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.48.

Shares of PTR stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.69. The stock had a trading volume of 29,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,594. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.82. PetroChina Company Limited has a twelve month low of $27.67 and a twelve month high of $41.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.57 and its 200 day moving average is $31.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

PetroChina Company Profile

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The company's Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

