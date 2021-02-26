Credit Suisse AG Grows Position in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) by 101.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,017 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.07% of Arvinas worth $2,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Arvinas by 2,049.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 25,736 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Arvinas in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Arvinas in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Arvinas by 479.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,687 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arvinas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $244,000. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ARVN traded up $4.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.18. 15,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,362. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.36 and a beta of 2.14. Arvinas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.68 and a twelve month high of $92.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.53 and a quick ratio of 6.53.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ARVN. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Arvinas from $65.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Arvinas from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Arvinas from $43.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wedbush upped their target price on Arvinas from $62.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.50.

In other news, Director Liam Ratcliffe acquired 142,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,990.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ronald Peck sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.35, for a total value of $1,547,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,021.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,959 shares of company stock worth $8,305,863 in the last ninety days. 10.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company's lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

