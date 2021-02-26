Credit Suisse AG Grows Position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) by 50.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,439 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.10% of Hilton Grand Vacations worth $2,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HGV. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 17.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the fourth quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HGV stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.70. 28,779 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 747,479. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 7.24. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $41.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 139.36 and a beta of 2.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.10.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HGV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

