Credit Suisse AG Grows Position in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,198 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.17% of Kaman worth $2,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KAMN. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Kaman by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kaman by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kaman by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 77,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,029,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kaman by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kaman by 140.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 488,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,051,000 after acquiring an additional 285,249 shares during the period. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE KAMN traded down $6.75 on Friday, reaching $49.13. The stock had a trading volume of 7,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,267. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.65. Kaman Co. has a 12-month low of $29.38 and a 12-month high of $59.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,700.90 and a beta of 1.26.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.17). Kaman had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 8.14%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kaman Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.08%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KAMN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Kaman from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd.

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, medical, and industrial markets. The company produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; spring energized seals, springs, and contacts; and metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircrafts.

