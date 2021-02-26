Credit Suisse AG Grows Position in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) by 25.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,500 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,070 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.19% of NBT Bancorp worth $2,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBTB. NBT Bank N A NY grew its position in NBT Bancorp by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 379,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,190,000 after purchasing an additional 153,534 shares during the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new stake in NBT Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,568,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in NBT Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,332,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NBT Bancorp by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,260,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $167,905,000 after purchasing an additional 70,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in NBT Bancorp by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 173,283 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,647,000 after purchasing an additional 62,079 shares during the last quarter. 53.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NBTB stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,585. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.85 and a 200 day moving average of $31.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.10 and a 12-month high of $38.14.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 8.73%. As a group, analysts anticipate that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.42%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NBT Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of NBT Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, direct loans, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

