Credit Suisse AG Grows Position in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 52.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,408 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.13% of ServisFirst Bancshares worth $2,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, 55I LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 53.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Clarence C. Pouncey III sold 666 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total value of $26,300.34. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 690,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,279,928.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rex D. Mckinney sold 5,000 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total value of $192,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,266 shares in the company, valued at $1,746,814.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,763 shares of company stock valued at $1,247,588. 10.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd.

NASDAQ SFBS traded down $0.41 on Friday, reaching $50.09. 11,338 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,445. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.49. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.25. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.76 and a 12 month high of $51.49.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $100.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.08 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 38.46%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

