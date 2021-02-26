Credit Suisse AG Grows Stake in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 56.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,180 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,299 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.15% of Washington Federal worth $2,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Washington Federal by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,265,609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $238,496,000 after acquiring an additional 345,223 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in Washington Federal by 25.2% in the third quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,968,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,056,000 after acquiring an additional 396,760 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,799,338 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,315,000 after purchasing an additional 120,842 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Washington Federal by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,497,845 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,555,000 after acquiring an additional 77,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Washington Federal by 134.0% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,306,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,639,000 after purchasing an additional 748,399 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Michael D. Mulholland sold 1,108,799 shares of Washington Federal stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.28, for a total value of $5,854,458.72. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:WAFD traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.46. 38,735 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,932. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.01 and a 12-month high of $33.40.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $134.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.60 million. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 24.41%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Washington Federal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.00%.

Several research firms have weighed in on WAFD. TheStreet raised shares of Washington Federal from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Washington Federal from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

Washington Federal Profile

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

