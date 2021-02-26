Credit Suisse AG Grows Stock Holdings in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) by 49.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 22,446 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.15% of Belden worth $2,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Belden by 24.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Belden by 14.5% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Belden by 13.5% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 4,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Belden in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Belden in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000.

Get Belden alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Belden from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Belden from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.95.

In other Belden news, Chairman John S. Stroup sold 7,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total transaction of $298,311.74. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 92,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,710,415.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Judy L. Brown sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.39, for a total transaction of $165,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,258 shares in the company, valued at $921,258.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 13,093 shares of company stock worth $531,146 over the last quarter. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Belden stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,993. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.28 and a 200 day moving average of $38.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Belden Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.54 and a 1-year high of $54.80.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $498.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.81 million. Belden had a negative net margin of 10.95% and a positive return on equity of 15.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Belden Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.42%.

Belden Profile

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

Featured Story: What is range trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.