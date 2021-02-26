Credit Suisse AG Has $2.58 Million Position in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,564 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.12% of Xperi worth $2,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Xperi by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 258,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,396,000 after acquiring an additional 18,043 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xperi in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Xperi in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Xperi in the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xperi in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xperi stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.10. 27,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,746. Xperi Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $22.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.28 and a beta of 0.36.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.17). Xperi had a positive return on equity of 18.37% and a negative net margin of 8.65%. Analysts predict that Xperi Holding Co. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.81%.

In related news, insider Paul E. Davis sold 6,396 shares of Xperi stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $128,239.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 119,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,399,002.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Xperi from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Xperi in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Xperi from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Xperi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.80.

Xperi Profile

Xperi Holding Corporation invents, develops, and delivers various technologies worldwide. Its technologies that enable extraordinary experiences are integrated into consumer devices, media platforms, and semiconductors. The company provides its technologies under the DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive brands.

