Credit Suisse AG Has $2.58 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $4,936,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4,141.5% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 8,987 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 42,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,229,000 after acquiring an additional 4,653 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $2.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $241.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,457,876. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $246.69 and its 200 day moving average is $229.78. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $128.23 and a 52-week high of $255.61.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

