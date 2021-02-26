Credit Suisse AG Has $2.68 Million Holdings in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 42.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,637 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.10% of Worthington Industries worth $2,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WOR. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Worthington Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Worthington Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Worthington Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Worthington Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Worthington Industries by 2,084.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,566 shares during the last quarter. 51.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WOR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Worthington Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

In related news, insider Jeffrey R. Klingler sold 759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total value of $43,171.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,822.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Worthington Industries stock traded down $1.07 on Friday, hitting $64.64. 3,099 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,189. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.67. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $19.28 and a one year high of $68.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.28.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.27. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $731.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.30 million. On average, analysts forecast that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, and Portugal. It operates through two segments, Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

