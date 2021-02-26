Credit Suisse AG Has $2.72 Million Stock Position in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE)

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) by 26.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,943 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.68% of Ares Commercial Real Estate worth $2,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,209,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,222,000 after acquiring an additional 73,626 shares during the last quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,536,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,304,000 after purchasing an additional 67,109 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 466.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 364,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,323,000 after purchasing an additional 300,322 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 3.2% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 323,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,683,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.82% of the company’s stock.

ACRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Ares Commercial Real Estate currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

ACRE traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.83. The company had a trading volume of 10,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,448. The stock has a market cap of $463.00 million, a PE ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.89. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a 12-month low of $2.78 and a 12-month high of $16.97.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 8.92%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.51%.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, real estate preferred equity investments, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

