Credit Suisse AG Has $2.84 Million Stock Holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) by 63.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,680 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.11% of Intra-Cellular Therapies worth $2,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITCI. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the third quarter valued at about $811,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the third quarter valued at about $279,000. General American Investors Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 347,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,917,000 after purchasing an additional 80,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 334.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 11,845 shares during the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Suresh K. Durgam sold 4,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total transaction of $140,268.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $701,854.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Suresh K. Durgam sold 2,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total value of $107,309.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,141.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 202,103 shares of company stock valued at $6,746,845. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITCI traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $35.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,422. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.82. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.94 and a fifty-two week high of $40.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 1.50.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.09. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 48.27% and a negative net margin of 1,985.32%. Sell-side analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.32 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on ITCI shares. Bank of America started coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $80.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

