Credit Suisse AG Has $2.88 Million Holdings in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 46.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,063 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.14% of Herman Miller worth $2,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Herman Miller during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Herman Miller during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Herman Miller during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Herman Miller by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. 78.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Herman Miller alerts:

NASDAQ MLHR traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.86. The company had a trading volume of 7,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,880. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.50 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.99. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.39 and a 52 week high of $41.42.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $626.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.33 million. Herman Miller had a positive return on equity of 23.25% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th.

In other news, CTO Jeffrey L. Kurburski sold 1,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $37,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,402. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Herman Miller

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services worldwide. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, and Resolve names.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Herman Miller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herman Miller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.