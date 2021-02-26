Credit Suisse AG Has $2.92 Million Stake in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) by 120.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,569 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,349 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.19% of The ODP worth $2,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODP. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in The ODP during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The ODP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of The ODP by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The ODP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in The ODP during the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The ODP alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ODP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of The ODP from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The ODP from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The ODP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of The ODP from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The ODP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

NASDAQ:ODP traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.95. 36,705 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 732,414. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -7.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.42. The ODP Co. has a one year low of $13.60 and a one year high of $48.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.23.

The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.28). The ODP had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 11.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The ODP Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The ODP Profile

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP).

Receive News & Ratings for The ODP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The ODP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.