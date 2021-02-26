Credit Suisse AG Increases Holdings in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,878 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.13% of Healthcare Services Group worth $2,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 5,165,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,143,000 after buying an additional 278,765 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,522,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,093,000 after purchasing an additional 22,333 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 3,125,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,832,000 after purchasing an additional 188,673 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,840,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,813,000 after purchasing an additional 235,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 983.6% in the 4th quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,734,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574,781 shares in the last quarter.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

HCSG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.80.

In related news, COO Andrew Kush sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,825.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HCSG traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.70. 21,572 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 707,010. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.26 and a 200-day moving average of $25.39. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.80 and a 52 week high of $35.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 0.44.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The business had revenue of $423.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.2062 dividend. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.25%.

Healthcare Services Group Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

Featured Article: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.