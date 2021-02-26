Credit Suisse AG Invests $2.60 Million in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 35,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,604,000. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.05% of LiveRamp as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burney Co. acquired a new position in shares of LiveRamp during the fourth quarter worth $256,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 232.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 10,224 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of LiveRamp during the fourth quarter worth $442,000. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 196,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,401,000 after buying an additional 9,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RAMP traded up $1.35 on Friday, reaching $64.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,587. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.44 and a twelve month high of $87.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of -49.11 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.92 and a 200-day moving average of $64.67.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $120.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.10 million. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 21.33% and a negative return on equity of 7.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James F. Arra sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total value of $727,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,147,975.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jerry C. Jones sold 34,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total transaction of $2,551,640.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,235,769.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,668 shares of company stock valued at $3,302,433. 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RAMP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.92.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, a true people-based identifier that provides onboarding, identity resolution, data network, and measurement and analytics solutions.

