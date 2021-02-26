Credit Suisse AG Lowers Stock Position in MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,706 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.13% of MAG Silver worth $2,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in MAG Silver by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC raised its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 147.5% during the 3rd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 152,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 228,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,705,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAG stock traded down $1.83 on Friday, hitting $19.29. 150,970 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 826,561. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.57 and a beta of 1.19. MAG Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.84 and a 1-year high of $24.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.12.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of MAG Silver from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of MAG Silver from $27.75 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from $23.50 to $22.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.08.

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

