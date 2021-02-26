Credit Suisse AG Makes New $2.81 Million Investment in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 38,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,811,000. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.09% of Brookfield Infrastructure at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BIPC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 441.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,007,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,814,000 after purchasing an additional 821,495 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 5,777.5% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 781,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 767,712 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 16.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,438,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,683,000 after purchasing an additional 201,791 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 17.0% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 826,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,779,000 after purchasing an additional 119,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Assets Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 228.0% during the fourth quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 168,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,191,000 after purchasing an additional 117,215 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BIPC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Brookfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut Brookfield Infrastructure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

BIPC traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.56. 17,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,438. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a one year low of $32.54 and a one year high of $74.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is a positive change from Brookfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 134.72%.

About Brookfield Infrastructure

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

