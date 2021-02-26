Credit Suisse AG Makes New $2.81 Million Investment in Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON)

Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 67,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OZON. Index Venture Associates III Ltd purchased a new stake in Ozon during the 4th quarter valued at $282,608,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Ozon in the 4th quarter worth $178,903,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Ozon in the 4th quarter worth $82,372,000. Index Venture Growth Associates I Ltd bought a new position in Ozon in the 4th quarter worth $67,106,000. Finally, Genesis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Ozon in the 4th quarter worth $28,987,000.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OZON shares. Renaissance Capital started coverage on Ozon in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Ozon in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. HSBC began coverage on Ozon in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Ozon in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ozon in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ozon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

NASDAQ OZON traded up $2.06 on Friday, hitting $59.84. The stock had a trading volume of 45,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,354,953. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.87. Ozon Holdings PLC has a 52-week low of $38.09 and a 52-week high of $68.77.

Ozon Company Profile

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

