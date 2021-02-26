Credit Suisse AG Purchases 16,159 Shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 31.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,967 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,159 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.15% of La-Z-Boy worth $2,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LZB. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in La-Z-Boy during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in La-Z-Boy during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on La-Z-Boy from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded La-Z-Boy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

NYSE:LZB traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.08. 19,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,267. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.96. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a twelve month low of $15.61 and a twelve month high of $46.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 1.15.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 14.11%. On average, research analysts anticipate that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is a boost from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

In other La-Z-Boy news, COO Darrell Dewain Edwards sold 17,365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $781,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 66,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,011,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 775 shares of company stock valued at $30,734. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

