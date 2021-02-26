Credit Suisse AG Purchases 19,499 Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 72.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,499 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.14% of Compass Minerals International worth $2,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 1,933.3% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 24,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 23,200 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International in the fourth quarter worth about $1,295,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 16,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CMP traded down $1.73 on Friday, hitting $63.55. 3,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,545. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.14 and its 200 day moving average is $61.17. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.39 and a 52 week high of $69.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 1.55.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.76). Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 5.73%. Analysts predict that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMP. TheStreet upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Compass Minerals International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.57.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America.

