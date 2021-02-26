Credit Suisse AG Purchases 4,628 Shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) by 31.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,628 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.17% of Kadant worth $2,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Kadant in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Kadant in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kadant during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kadant during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kadant during the 3rd quarter valued at $288,000. 95.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KAI traded up $8.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $174.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,156. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $149.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.12. Kadant Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.71 and a 12 month high of $169.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Kadant had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 12.57%. On average, analysts forecast that Kadant Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

KAI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Kadant from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research raised shares of Kadant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

In other news, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.48, for a total value of $74,753.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,850 shares in the company, valued at $1,556,758. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Eric T. Langevin sold 15,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.82, for a total transaction of $2,064,464.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 53,039 shares in the company, valued at $7,203,756.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,647 shares of company stock worth $3,616,728 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Kadant, Inc engages in designing and manufacturing products used in industries ranging from paper to plastics and textiles to tires. It operates through the following segments: Papermaking Systems, Wood Processing Systems, and Fiber-based Products Business segments. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets equipments and products for the global papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries.

