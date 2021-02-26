Credit Suisse AG Purchases 6,954 Shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 26.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,885 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,954 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.10% of Papa John’s International worth $2,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 2.2% in the third quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 7,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Papa John’s International by 72.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank grew its position in Papa John’s International by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms recently commented on PZZA. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Papa John’s International from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Papa John’s International from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Papa John’s International from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Papa John’s International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.82.

Shares of Papa John’s International stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.27. The company had a trading volume of 24,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,809. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.42 and a 200 day moving average of $89.21. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.55 and a 52-week high of $110.33.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). Papa John’s International had a net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 18.31%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is 76.92%.

In other news, Director Olivia F. Kirtley sold 14,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $1,136,977.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 205,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,508,617.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

