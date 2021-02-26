Credit Suisse AG Purchases 9,833 Shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 42.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,044 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,833 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.10% of Dorman Products worth $2,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pembroke Management LTD raised its position in shares of Dorman Products by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 260,974 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $23,587,000 after acquiring an additional 83,109 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Dorman Products by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 431,512 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,464,000 after acquiring an additional 65,296 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Dorman Products by 180.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 100,541 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,806,000 after acquiring an additional 64,730 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Dorman Products by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 353,091 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,655,000 after acquiring an additional 32,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Dorman Products by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 168,624 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,240,000 after buying an additional 30,634 shares in the last quarter. 76.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.33.

Dorman Products stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.12. 5,861 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,138. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.49 and a 1 year high of $104.97.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.27. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $301.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Dorman Products Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM).

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.